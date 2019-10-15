Juventus are reportedly set for a major shopping spree in London as they are weighing up raids on both Chelsea and Tottenham next year.

The Turin giants continue to lead the way in Serie A as they target yet another league title this season while Maurizio Sarri will hope to end their wait for success in the Champions League.

However, it appears as though they are already planning ways to strengthen the squad further where possible, as The Sun report that N’Golo Kante, Emerson Palmieri and Christian Eriksen are all on their transfer radar next year.

It’s difficult to see Chelsea green lighting an exit for Kante given his importance to Frank Lampard, while Emerson has perhaps now moved ahead of Marcos Alonso in the pecking order at left-back and could now have a vital role to play moving forward.

In contrast, with Eriksen’s contract at Tottenham expiring next summer and with no suggestion that he is set to sign a renewal, it remains to be seen if he can either be prised away in a cut-price deal in January so Spurs avoid losing him for nothing, or if Juventus swoop for another major free agent signing at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen how successful the Bianconeri and Sarri are in landing their touted targets, but the speculation in itself may be enough to worry Chelsea fans in particular about two key individuals being prised away from Stamford Bridge by their former boss next year.