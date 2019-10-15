Video: Adel Taarabt sends Aubameyang back to north London with cheeky skill in Morocco vs Gabon

Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt sent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to north London this evening, after he beat the Arsenal forward with a cheeky bit of skill in Morocco vs Gabon.

Taarabt, who used to ply his trade for QPR and Spurs, beat Aubameyang with a brilliant bit of trickery during Morocco’s 3-2 friendly loss to Gabon this evening.

Remember Adel Taarabt? He just sent Aubameyang back to North London. ? What a player!! ? pic.twitter.com/FS0Ue6PTgl — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 15, 2019

It was a lovely piece of skill from Taarabt, something he’s become known for throughout his career.

It’s a shame it didn’t really lead to anything, however…