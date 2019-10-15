Video: Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah bags HAT-TRICK for England U21s in brilliant performance

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah was in fine form on Tuesday night as he helped himself to a hat-trick in a 5-1 win for England U21s over Austria U21s.

The 20-year-old is currently out on loan at Leeds United and has impressed thus far, but there has been speculation over a possible switch elsewhere in January due to his lack of playing time.

While it remains to be seen what happens at club level, Nketiah was busy showing what he can offer with a stellar hat-trick in midweek while Callum Hudson-Odoi added two brilliant goals of his own in a big win for the Young Lions.

As seen in the video below, although the hard work was done for him in the build up play, Nketiah was in the right place at the right time to tap home and score his third on the night, and his instincts in front of goal are surely making Unai Emery and those at Arsenal sit up and take notice.

Time will tell if he gets an opportunity at Arsenal in the long run to prove his worth, but if he continues to score goals for his loan club and for his country, there is perhaps no better way to earn himself a future at the Emirates.