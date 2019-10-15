Video: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi scores excellent half-volley to hand England U21’s 1-0 lead vs Austria

Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a well-taken half-volley for England U21’s this evening, as he gave his side the lead in their Euro qualifier against Austria.

With the game just 12 minutes old, Hudson-Odoi took it upon himself to open the scoring for Aidy Boothroyd’s side following some fine passing from the home team.

Brilliant from England, brilliant from Callum Hudson-Odoi! ? ? Perfect diagonal

? Pinpoint cross

The Young Lions get up and running in some style!

Following an excellent cross-field ball, England found themselves in a dangerous position on the left wing, with a cross into the box finding Hudson-Odoi, who hammered home on the half-volley.

Superb finish from the Blues youngster!

