Video: Eddie Nketiah continues excellent goalscoring run for England U21s after superb assist from McNeil

Eddie Nketiah can’t stop scoring for England U21s as he made it six in six on Tuesday night as they ran riot in the first half against Austria U21s.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Arsenal at Leeds United where he has bagged four goals in nine appearances for the Championship outfit.

SEE MORE: Loads of Arsenal fans send clear message to Unai Emery as Mesut Ozil tweet backfires

Having already made a decent impression for the Gunners, it appears the future is bright for the youngster as he continues to show his quality for the U21s.

As seen in the video below, he produced a tidy headed finish after an excellent delivery from Dwight McNeil, and that was his second of the night as England were 4-0 up by half-time as Callum Hudson-Odoi helped himself to a brace too.

In turn, it was a positive start to the night for the hosts, while Nketiah continues to make his case to get a shot at Arsenal in the long run and he certainly will make it difficult for Unai Emery to ignore him moving forward if he continues to score goals for club and country.