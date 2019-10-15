Menu

Video: Man United’s David De Gea pulls off insane save to deny Sweden vs Spain in Euro 2020 qualifier

Manchester United FC
Posted by

David De Gea clearly brought his a-game to Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden tonight if this save is anything to go off.

The Man United shot-stopper, who’s been suspect for the Red Devils so far this year, pulled off a brilliant, acrobatic stop to keep Sweden at bay during tonight’s Euro qualifier.

After a cross into the box met the head of Quaison, who thundered his attempt at goal, however De Gea was equal to it, as he palmed the attempt over for a corner.

If only he could play like that for Man United!

Pictures via Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories David de Gea