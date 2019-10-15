Video: Oleksandr Zinchenko’s hilarious reaction as Ukraine secure their place at EURO 2020

It’s fair to say that Man City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko was pretty pleased with sealing a place at EURO 2020 next summer.

The 22-year-old has played a key role in his country’s qualification campaign, and their win over Portugal on Monday night sealed their place at next year’s tournament.

Having collected 19 points from their seven games thus far, they sit eight points clear at the top of Group B, and so there was reason to celebrate this week.

As seen in the video below, the Man City ace wasted no time and took it well beyond what many others would do on live TV, as he celebrated particularly loudly in front of the Ukrainian broadcasters after his post-match interview.

Given how impressive they’ve been, it’s well deserved as Ukraine will be hoping that they can make an impression at EURO 2020 next summer, and hopefully Zinchenko will have stopped celebrating before returning to duty for Pep Guardiola’s side later this week.