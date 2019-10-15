Liverpool fans took to Twitter to show just how overjoyed they were at the sight of key first team member Alisson Becker’s return to training today.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, who joined Klopp’s side during the summer of 2018, has been out ever since he picked up an injury during the Reds’ 4-1 win over Norwich back in August.

Back to it @ Melwood ?? pic.twitter.com/rVQVcsEHxG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 15, 2019

However now, it seems like the ‘keeper is ever-so-close to completing his return from injury, after he was videoed in LFC’s first team training today.

Following this, fans of the Merseyside club flocked to Twitter to express their delight at this sight, and given how Liverpool’s defence has been so far this year, we can’t really blame them!

Clean sheet fc is back. VAMOSSS!! — Niraj G (@Niraj_G10) October 15, 2019

??? Great to have him back between the sticks ? — Chris Curtis (@ChrisCurt13) October 15, 2019

oh this is so sexy x — ? (@ultminji) October 15, 2019

Happy to see him back ..am really happy it Mr Becker — Buba naba kuruma one (@Buba50978790) October 15, 2019

This is the happiest dream ever in my life while in 2019/2020 — fenan (@aff_none) October 15, 2019

Can't wait to see him back #Alisson — Shafic.mush (@mush_shafic) October 15, 2019