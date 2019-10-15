Menu

Video: ‘This made my day’ – Some Liverpool fans overjoyed as Reds confirm key star’s return to training ahead of Man United clash

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to show just how overjoyed they were at the sight of key first team member Alisson Becker’s return to training today.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, who joined Klopp’s side during the summer of 2018, has been out ever since he picked up an injury during the Reds’ 4-1 win over Norwich back in August.

However now, it seems like the ‘keeper is ever-so-close to completing his return from injury, after he was videoed in LFC’s first team training today.

Following this, fans of the Merseyside club flocked to Twitter to express their delight at this sight, and given how Liverpool’s defence has been so far this year, we can’t really blame them!

