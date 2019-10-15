Video: Worrying sight for Manchester United as David De Gea taken off injured during Spain vs Sweden

Man United have been dealt a potentially huge blow ahead of their clash vs Liverpool this weekend, after ‘keeper David De Gea seemed to pick up an injury during Spain’s clash vs Sweden.

The United shot-stopper had put in a brilliant performance for La Roja up until the hour mark, however that was sadly when De Gea was forced off through a suspected injury.

Manchester United fans look away ? David de Gea has been subbed off after appearing to tweak something whilst

clearing the ball. Watch live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/BXq7U0UkqW pic.twitter.com/5l5wNWhwv7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 15, 2019

After kicking the ball high up the pitch, De Gea fell to the floor in pain, with the Spaniard then being immediately replaced by Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa.

If you’re a Man United fan, you definitely hate to see it…

Pictures via L’Equipe and Sky Sports