Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for highly-rated and sought-after Crystal Palace wonderkid Zion Atta.

Still only 14 years of age, it looks like Atta is set to link up with Palace’s Under-18s this season after making remarkable progress in his career so far.

According to Team Talk, the youngster’s progress has got a number of big clubs sitting up and taking notice, with Arsenal and Tottenham apparently missing out on his signing a year ago.

Meanwhile, Team Talk now claim Liverpool could be up against Manchester United, Chelsea and others for Atta’s signature, though the player himself is seemingly happy to continue at Palace.

It remains to be seen, however, if the prospect of a move to Anfield could change his mind, with Jurgen Klopp showing what a great job he can do to develop young players.

United also have a proud record of promoting from their academy, while Chelsea have also recently switched to this method since appointing Frank Lampard as manager this summer.