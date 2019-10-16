Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

However, the Italian tactician may not necessarily end up taking up the job at Old Trafford straight away, as explained by Tuttosport, with translation from the Metro.

Despite Allegri and United intensifying negotiations recently, the multiple Serie A title winner is prepared to wait until the end of the season to join the Red Devils.

According to the report, it may be that Man Utd have deliberately tried to tie Allegri down now because of the potential of interest from Tottenham as well.

Mauricio Pochettino, like Solskjaer, is struggling at the moment and his future is in some doubt, and Allegri could no doubt be seen as a tempting appointment for Spurs.

MUFC fans, however, will hope this all means they’re in the driving seat for this deal, even if they’ll have to wait a while for it to actually come to fruition.

The report does add, though, that Allegri would ideally like to take the job within the next two weeks, even if United are seemingly willing to be a bit more patient with Solskjaer.