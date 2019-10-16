Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has responded to transfer rumours linking him with a possible move to AC Milan.

The Egypt international is currently on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas after struggling to make an impact during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Elneny played only 89 competitive games for Arsenal since joining from Basel in 2016, and failed to show any real sign that he could become a key player for the club.

Still, this has not stopped the links with big clubs coming in as Gazzetta dello Sport claim Milan are interested in snapping him up.

Elneny, however, has responded by cooling the speculation and admitting that both Milan and Roma were in for him in the summer, only for the moves to fail to materialise.

The 27-year-old also refused to comment on the prospect of a deal being revived in the future.

Arsenal fans will surely just be hoping Elneny can do enough to impress at Besiktas to earn a permanent move away so they can make some decent money from his departure.