Barcelona vs Real Madrid fixture could be delayed due to political unrest

Barcelona and Real Madrid’s upcoming El Clasico fixture could be postponed due to ongoing political unrest in Catalonia.

The two La Liga rivals are currently due to meet at the Nou Camp on October 26, but there has been talk of a delay or of changing the venue.

This comes as nine Catalan political leaders have been arrested over their role in a referendum held over Catalan independence from Spain back in 2017, the Daily Mirror reports.

There have been protests and it’s felt that this could affect the staging of the game at the Nou Camp at this time.

The Mirror claim, however, that both Barca and Real are against moving the fixture to a different date.

It remains to be seen if a solution can be found, with Spanish government sources quoted by Marca, and translated by the Mirror, as expressing their concerns about the fixture.

El Clasico is one of the biggest games and most historic rivalries in world football and always attracts viewers from all over the world.

However, it is understandable that now perhaps doesn’t seem the best time for the pair to be doing battle on the pitch when there’s so much tension between Spain and Catalonia off it.