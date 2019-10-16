Menu

Video: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’s emotional reaction to being subbed off explained by USA boss

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Christian Pulisic isn’t having the best season so far after his summer transfer to Chelsea, and things got worse during the international break.

Watch below as the former Borussia Dortmund man is subbed off for the US Men’s national team, which appears to spark an angry and upset response from the player.

However, it may be that Pulisic was simply feeling physically unwell as he went off, rather than emotionally distressed.

According to the Sun, USA manager Gregg Berhalter explained later that Pulisic was experiencing a fever and other flu-like symptoms.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Christian Pulisic