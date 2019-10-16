Former Tottenham goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini had to step in and stop Spurs legend and former coach Clive Allen from punching ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after a game.

Allen has revealed in his upcoming autobiography, which is being serialised by the Evening Standard, that he hasn’t forgiven Wenger for calling him a cheat after a North London Derby clash in the 2005/06 season.

Tottenham took the lead in that game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with Robbie Keane scoring after Wenger felt Spurs should have put the ball out of play due to an injury on the pitch.

They played on and scored, and Wenger was apparently furious after the match, with Allen then also reacting angrily himself to the accusations of being a cheat.

In future matches, Spurs enjoyed some wins over their rivals and Allen tried to shake hands with Wenger after a game in the 2011/12 season.

The Frenchman, however, refused his handshake, which led to Cudicini stepping in just at the right moment to stop Allen taking a swing at the former Gunners boss.

He said: ‘I stuck out my hand to shake, but he just walked past me, because he’d lost. That’s the way he is. I chased after him down the tunnel.

‘“Come on Arsene!” I shouted. “Are you a man or a mouse? Shake my hand.” He wouldn’t.

‘At that point, I lost it. The tunnel area was teeming with stewards, press and the players, who were beginning to make their way off the pitch. I couldn’t believe his attitude.

‘“Where are you walking to? You’re a mouse!” I screamed at him. I was ready to blow. “Just because we’ve won for once!”

‘I called him a few choice names. He kept looking at me, edging away. I was ready to punch him.

‘Just as I went to swing for him, reserve goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini saved the day. He threw his arm over my shoulder.

‘“Clive, what was the score?” he said, smiling. He dragged me away and into our dressing room.

‘The club were furious with me. They told me to write to Arsene, offering an apology. I refused and I don’t know to this day whether they ever held that against me.’