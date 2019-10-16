Manchester United are reportedly seen as the most tempting option for Juventus midfielder Emre Can as he angles for a transfer away from his current club.

The Germany international has struggled for regular playing time this season, despite previously looking a top performer for Juventus and for previous club Liverpool.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this puts Man Utd in a commanding position for Can as he looks to leave Serie A after just one full season.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can now agree a deal but the Red Devils would certainly do well to pounce for Can to fix their defensive midfield problems.

The 25-year-old would be a clear upgrade on struggling players like Nemanja Matic and Fred in that department, and has already shown what he can do in the Premier League and Champions League during his time as a Liverpool player.

Still, his connections with the Merseyside giants could make this a slightly controversial signing as Reds fans are unlikely to react well to one of their former heroes lining up for one of their most fierce rivals.