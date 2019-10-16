Arsenal may have struck gold as this European giants are willing to pay around £13m for this out of favour star in January, the Gunners could make a profit on the ace.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, European giants AC Milan are interested in making a move for Arsenal ace Mohamed Elneny in January, the midfielder is currently on loan at Besiktas.

The report claims that Milan are willing to make a €15m (£13m) move for the Egyptian in order to boost their midfield ranks.

It’s added that the defensive midfielder could act as a replacement for star Franck Kessie, who has been heavily linked with a move away recently.

As per King Fut via Turkish outlet Fotospor, Elneny is already looking for a move away from Besiktas in January due to some issues with board members and coaching staff.

Elneny joined the the Gunners just over three-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of £5m, according to BBC Sport. It seems as though the north London club have the chance to make a profit on the star.

The 27-year-old could be a solid midfield option for Milan, the ace is physically stronger than Ismail Bennacer and Lucas Biglia.

Perhaps new boss Stefano Pioli is eyeing a defensive-minded anchor man to add stability to his midfield.

Emery has made three appearances across all competitions for Besiktas so far this season, the 27-year-old will be hoping to get some more minutes under his belt so he can secure a permanent move to a top club.

The Egyptian’s start to life in Turkey didn’t get off to the best of starts, Elneny was sent off on his debut.

The defensive midfielder was largely used as a rotation option during his time in north London but it seemed that Emery included the Egyptian in the deadwood that he wished to clear from the Emirates this summer.

Elneny made over 85 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions during his time in north London.