Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette heaped praise on his Gunners teammate Matteo Guendouzi for his performances.

The 20-year-old has become an integral part of the North London club’s setup since joining them from Lorient. So far, Guendouzi has made 57 appearances for Arsenal, scoring a goal and providing four assists.

This season, the midfielder has been in terrific form for the Gunners in the middle of the park which has resulted in his call-up to the national team.

Lacazette feels that he can become among the best in his position because of his ambition.

As quoted by the Mirror, the Frenchman said: “I’m really happy for Matteo, he played really well, he helped the team when we needed him, he is really improving each season so we are all really happy with his performances this month.

“We can see that every top midfielder in the world is like this [demanding the ball and being brave in possession]. They all want to take the ball. Matteo has a good ambition, he wants to be one of the best players in his position so every day he is trying to be the best and this month he showed that he can be.”

It’s fair enough to say that Guendouzi is among the best midfielders in the Premier League and he is bound to produce much better performances as the season progresses.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to give a fine display in Arsenal’s match against Sheffied United on Saturday.