Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has said that he sees a future at the club despite the amount of competition there.

The Serbian international joined the Reds from Red Star Belgrade in 2016 for a transfer fee reported to be £5.1 million according to BBC. He was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing at the club. So far, the 23-year-old has made only 14 appearances for Liverpool, providing an assist.

Grujic joined Hertha BSC on a season-long loan. After amassing five goals and an assist in 2018/19, the Bundesliga club extended his loan deal for another season. The 23-year-old has featured in all of Hertha BSC’s matches so far, netting twice and providing an assist.

Grujic feels that it will be difficult to find a place in Liverpool’s squad but he sees a future at Anfield. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Serbian international said: “It’s not easy to become a part of the Liverpool squad, I can see myself in the red shirt but I have to become more experienced before I can wear it again. I want to improve my physical performance and take my concentration to another level. I want to be ready for Liverpool so I will have a chance to get into the team.”

Grujic has done pretty well for Hertha BSC so far and he could end up being a regular for most of their matches this season. However, it will be exceedingly hard for the Serb to get a place in Liverpool’s squad. In midfield, the Reds already have the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Geroginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain so Grujic will have to produce much better performances for Hertha to convince Klopp that he deserves a place in the squad.