Making a move in January before a major international tournament is always a big risk. If you don’t settle or lose form and confidence it can really put your place in the national team at risk.

Despite that, it might be a bigger risk for Ivan Rakitic to stay at Barcelona for the whole season. He’s barely featured in the team this season and that doesn’t look like changing. He’s in danger of becoming an outcast in the squad, so a move in January could make sense.

According to Sport via The Sun, Barca are looking for a fee of around £35m to let the Croatian go and it seems there are plenty of teams who would be willing to meet that price.

Man United seem like an obvious destination, despite the report indicating they are interested in signing him it appears he wouldn’t be keen on a move to Old Trafford. That suggests a move to Italy could be more likely.

They go on to say that AC Milan are very interested, alongside Juventus and Inter Milan. It certainly sounds like he will have a few clubs to choose from, it just depends if they can agree a fee with Barca and where he wants to go.

Things could change between now and January. There’s still plenty of time for injuries or suspensions to allow Rakitic a chance in the first team, but it looks like he’s more likely to be sold.

He turns 32 next year so this could be his last shot at a major tournament with Croatia, so he needs to make sure he picks a club that suits him perfectly.