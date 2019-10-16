Manchester United have reportedly seen their odds of sealing the transfer of James Madison slashed amid rumours linking them with the Leicester City attacking midfielder.

The 22-year-old looks one of this country’s biggest talents at the moment and would make a fine fit at Old Trafford right now as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggle in the final third.

It seems clear Maddison could give United a bit more of the spark and creativity they need in that area of the pitch, and the Leicester Mercury report that odds on the Red Devils being his next club have tumbled.

They state that Maddison has gone from being 6/1 to be a Man Utd player after the January transfer window, to just 11/4 – ahead of other big names like Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Evening Standard have been among the sources linking the England Under-21 international as a top target for MUFC in upcoming transfer windows, and fans will surely be encouraged by this news of shifting odds.

Still, it’s a long way until January and a lot can change in that time, while making signings in the middle of the season is often not easy.