Manchester United’s somewhat embarrassing reasons for snubbing the transfer of Joao Felix this summer have been revealed.

While a number of factors seemingly went in to the decision not to strongly pursue Felix as he ended up leaving Benfica for Atletico Madrid, among the most ridiculous was that the club still felt flop signing Alexis Sanchez would still come good, according to The Athletic.

What makes this even more bizarre is that Sanchez ended up leaving Man Utd anyway, joining Inter Milan on loan while they still pay a bulk of his wages, according to The Athletic.

United fans will not be happy to hear this, as Felix looks one of the most exciting young talents in world football right now and should be a big hit at Atletico.

The Portuguese wonderkid would also have significantly strengthened a problem position for the Red Devils, while it was clear for some time that Sanchez looked finished at the highest level.

The former Arsenal forward never got going at MUFC and a younger up-and-coming attacking talent like Felix would have made a lot more sense for the club.