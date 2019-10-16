Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has given Liverpool and Manchester United hope of a future transfer deal for exciting young attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Germany international is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment and would make a fine signing for either Liverpool or Man Utd, with the latter perhaps in more desperate need of strengthening right now.

Havertz has recently been linked with both clubs by the Daily Express for around £90million, which could end up being a bargain for a superb talent who could go on to become one of the very finest players in the world.

Still only 20 years of age, Havertz is now into his fourth season as a first-team regular for Leverkusen, having scored 31 goals for the club from midfield.

The youngster also has seven caps and one goal for Germany and surely has the talent to soon step up to a bigger club.

His manager Bosz seems resigned to that happening and has given the likes of LFC and MUFC hope by admitting any transfer decision would be out of his hands.

“Of course I would like to keep him, just as I would have liked to keep Julian Brandt, for example,” Bosz told Sport Bild, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

“Kai is only 20 and still has room for improvement. I can help him there.

“But it is like this, at the end the player himself must feel when he is ready for the next step. Nobody can decide that for him.”