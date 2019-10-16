Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has reportedly contacted Barcelona about sealing a surprise transfer to the Nou Camp.

This could be a huge blow for the Reds after Firmino’s excellent performances for the club in recent times, but it seems he’s prepared to discuss an exit from Anfield.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim the Brazil international has opened talks over a move, offering himself to the Catalan giants as they search for a long-term replacement for ageing striker Luis Suarez.

Firmino could be a great fit for Barca, but in more encouraging news for Liverpool fans, it seems he’s not their top priority.

That, surprisingly, may be Manchester United front-man Marcus Rashford, who has also apparently been in touch with the club about a move.

LFC fans will certainly hope Firmino doesn’t end up leaving, though they’ll also be somewhat stunned that Barcelona would prefer the off-form Rashford to one of their star players.