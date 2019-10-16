Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt feels that the current squad is better than the one which finished second in the 2008/09 Premier League and has backed them to win the title.

The Reds have started this season brilliantly, winning all of their league fixtures so far. They are currently eight points ahead of leaders Manchester City at the top of the table. Liverpool are at the moment, second in their Champions League group and have also advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, doing so for the first time since 2016.

SEE MORE: Liverpool’s predicted XI for Manchester United: Reds receive triple injury boost

Kuyt was a key player of the Reds squad that finished second in the 2008/09 Premier League despite being at the top of the table for a long time. The former Dutch international said the current Liverpool team is better than that squad and can win the title this season. Speaking to the club’s official website, Kuyt said: “We were very close to success. We just missed a small detail to go one step further. With the likes of Stevie and Carra, Mascherano, Torres and many other very good players, we just missed a little something.

“If you see the build-up of the team of Klopp, you see it progressing every time and it looks like it’s now coming to success also in the Premier League. We were a particular team like that, only we couldn’t go one step further at that time. Hopefully this team will do it because, in my opinion, this team now on the pitch is even better than ours.”

Klopp’s side came very close to lifting the Premier League last season but a few draws against Leicester City, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton saw them losing the title to Manchester City by just one point.

Liverpool have a very good chance of lifting the trophy this time if they avoid any kind of slip-ups. The Reds take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday and a win will see them extending their Premier League winning run to 18 games.