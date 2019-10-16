Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has revealed encouraging messages from manager Jurgen Klopp about his potential role in the first-team.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old also revealed that despite there being some talk of going out on loan, Klopp immediately moved to block this, suggesting h has him in his first-team thinking.

“You’ve just got to be patient and wait for your turn. Obviously the boss has a plan for me and he knows what he’s doing, clearly,” he said.

“Just chatting to him and stuff, he says, ‘Just be patient, your time will come, it will happen,’ and I’m just waiting. I’m being patient.

“He said no (to a loan) straight away, so that shows that he has great faith in me and wants to push me towards the first team.

“Obviously it’s hard, with our front three, to get game-time because they’re all amazing players. It’s going to be difficult, but you just have to keep going and going.”

Brewster has shone at youth level to give Reds fans plenty to be optimistic about for the future, but it also looks a big ask for him to break past this world class attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool’s front three is one of the very best in the world right now and there are plenty of quality players out there who wouldn’t get into Klopp’s starting XI ahead of them right now.

It’s certainly no disgrace for Brewster to have to wait for his chance, but LFC supporters would also surely love to see another homegrown talent come through after the remarkable rise of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent times.