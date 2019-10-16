Manchester United reportedly been handed a significant boost in the chase for the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The 21-year-old was linked with the Red Devils in the summer for around £50million, and remains on their radar now, according to the Daily Mail.

On top of that, the report states that talks over Longstaff signing a new contract at Newcastle have hit an impasse, which could surely open up the possibility of a move to Man Utd again in the future.

The longer Longstaff goes on without extending his deal at St James’ Park, the more confident United will feel about persuading Newcastle to sell for a reasonable price.

The young Englishman perhaps looks a bit overpriced at £50m, but if that falls even a little bit, MUFC would surely see it as a good investment.

Longstaff has shown plenty of promise in his short career so far and would strengthen a problem position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Nemanja Matic, Fred and others have not really been good enough in central midfield and Longstaff could be an ideal long-term solution in that area of the pitch.