Manchester United are reportedly set to firm up their interest in Leicester City star James Maddison in the January transfer window.

The talented 22-year-old is a top priority target for the Red Devils, who could do with a creative talent like this to improve their poor recent performances.

Maddison has shone at Leicester and could help boost Man Utd’s attack by giving the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial more ammunition to work with.

Reports now strongly link the England Under-21 international with United ahead of January, while he’s also previously linked with Liverpool.

It’s also been suggested that Maddison would likely cost around £60million to prise away from the King Power Stadium.

MUFC have meanwhile also been linked with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Ivan Rakitic and Kai Havertz as similar creative midfield options.