Man United close to agreeing £6.5m contract for Solskjaer’s replacement – New boss wants double signing from Juventus

There has always been a fairly consistent message coming out of Old Trafford that the board have full confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It’s starting to feel like they are protesting too much, with increased speculation over his potential replacement.

A bad result against Liverpool this weekend could end the Norwegian’s spell in charge. He still seems popular so it’s possible the club might find a new role for him, but it’s starting to seem inevitable that another new manager will try to turn the club around.

According to Tuttosport via The Manchester Evening News, that’s going to be Max Allegri. He’s best known for a very successful spell at Juventus, and does seem to be the type of manager who could turn things round. It also suggests that an agreement is very close on a contract that would see the Italian earn around £6.5m a year.

The previous appointments of Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal always seemed to be a bit risky, this one could be a no brainer.

A winning percentage of over 70% over 271 games at Juve is exceptional and he’s also shown he can be a good manager in Europe. He never managed to get over the final hurdle in The Champions League, but United would simply settle for being in the competition right now.

The other interesting claim from Tuttosport comes in regards to new signings. They suggest that Allegri would want to bring Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic from his former club. The German would bring versatility and a proven Premier League pedigree while Mandzukic has a history of scoring goals.

It might be a hard one to take in the short term, but a heavy defeat to Liverpool this Sunday could be the turning point for Man United.