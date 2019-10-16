The prospect of trying to flog one of your clients to Man United must be an agent’s dream right now. The team is in serious trouble on the pitch and the fans will be demanding new signings. The board know they have to make some signings to avoid further criticism, so everyone will be looking to get as much money as possible out of them.

As a result, it’s an obvious move for United to come out in the press and say they won’t be overpaying for anybody in January. It seems like a very obvious statement to make, but it could also be an attempt to start pointing fingers if they don’t manage to secure their main targets.

The report came from ESPN. They suggest that the United board is more than willing to provide money to help strengthen the team, but they will not be overpaying to try and save the season. They go on to say that Mario Mandzukic remains a key target but he will need to reduce his wage demands to secure the move to Old Trafford.

According to a report on Goal.com from a couple of weeks ago, the Croatian is currently on £85k per week so it sounds like he will need to accept less.

He hasn’t featured at all this season for Juve so he could be left with an interesting choice. He can stay and accept more money or move and actually play more often as his career draws to a close.

Either way, United fans will be hoping for more than just his signature as they attempt to turn the season around.