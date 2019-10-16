Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for a new signing at left-back despite also being excited about the development of youngster Brandon Williams.

The promising defender, who only turned 19 last month, has made two first-team appearances for Man Utd and looks to be the latest of many big talents coming through the club’s academy.

With Luke Shaw struggling for fitness and form for some time and Ashley Young not much of a backup, it makes sense that there could be more opportunities on the horizon for Williams.

However, despite being highly regarded at the club and having sources ‘enthused’ with his progress, the Daily Mail report that United are also looking for further reinforcements in that area of the pitch.

The Red Devils are also linked in the piece with big names like Moussa Dembele and James Maddison as they look set to revamp their squad with six new signings in the next two transfer windows.

A new left-back could be among those brought in, so Williams may not have much longer to keep on impressing and translate that into regular playing time in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.