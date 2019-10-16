Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has reportedly been making a special effort to make it back for the Liverpool game this weekend.

The Red Devils have had a number of injuries so far this term that have not helped them through what has generally been a very difficult start to the 2019/20 campaign.

Martial’s return to take on Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford would be a huge boost, and the Metro claim the France international has been going through extra training sessions to ensure he’s in a good enough condition to play.

The report explains that Martial is hopeful of making it back to take on Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side, and Man Utd fans will hope this can give them more hope of an unlikely victory over their rivals.

LFC go into the game in great form, having won their last 17 Premier League matches in a row, putting them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Martial, however, is a top talent who can influence big games like this when he’s at peak form, though it remains to be seen if that will be the case this weekend as he perhaps seems like he’s rushing himself back a little.