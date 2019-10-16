Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona as he eyes a transfer away from Old Trafford.

The England international is said to be seriously considering his future at United as the club continues to struggle this season and looks unlikely to make it into the top four by the end of the campaign.

According to Don Balon, this has led Rashford to become one of a number of big-name forwards to contact Barcelona about joining the club as there looks likely to be a role up front at the Catalan giants in the near future.

Luis Suarez is set to turn 33 this season and arguably already looks past his best at the highest level, so Rashford could be a decent replacement for him at the Nou Camp.

Many Man Utd fans right now would probably not be too bothered to see Rashford leave after his recent dip in form, but on his day he can be a top talent, and is still young and learning the game.

It’s also fair to say that many players at Old Trafford in recent times have looked worse than they actually are, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Fred and Harry Maguire all arriving looking more promising than they have in action for the Red Devils.

According to Don Balon, Rashford is seriously considering quitting MUFC if they fail to qualify for the Champions League once again this season.