Manchester United are reportedly ready to back their struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with six new signings in the next two transfer windows.

The Red Devils have made an awful start to the season and there’s already been talk that the club could part ways with the manager they only appointed permanently back in March.

Solskjaer is not the most experienced or proven tactician in world football right now, but it seems Man Utd are willing to give him more of a chance and allow a major overhaul of this playing squad.

It’s clear many of this United team is not up to standard and the Daily Mail claim that could lead to an investment in six new players in January and next summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Norwegian can improve things with better players to work with, with even bigger names like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal also struggling in recent spells in charge at Old Trafford.

The Mail list Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic and Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison as among the names on the club’s radar.

The report adds that they also want a centre-back and a left-back as they look to rebuild after so many recent disappointments.