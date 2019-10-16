Menu

Video: Manchester United fan bizarrely accuses Pogba and De Gea of faking injuries for Liverpool game

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

One Manchester United fan has given a truly bizarre angry reaction to the news that Paul Pogba and David de Gea are set to miss the Liverpool game.

As reported by the Daily Mirror and others, both Pogba and De Gea are injured and won’t make it back for this weekend’s big game at Old Trafford, but Margaret in the talkSPORT clip below believes they’ve ‘bottled’ the game.

When the presenter reminds Margaret that De Gea was actually seen as having to go off injured whilst playing for Spain, she still wasn’t having any of it!

Quite how a football fan really believes two top players like this would attempt to fake their way out of a game, let alone actually get away with it, is beyond us, but there you go.

More Stories David de Gea Paul Pogba