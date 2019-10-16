One Manchester United fan has given a truly bizarre angry reaction to the news that Paul Pogba and David de Gea are set to miss the Liverpool game.

As reported by the Daily Mirror and others, both Pogba and De Gea are injured and won’t make it back for this weekend’s big game at Old Trafford, but Margaret in the talkSPORT clip below believes they’ve ‘bottled’ the game.

“De Gea & Pogba are not up for the fight! They’ve bottled it!” ? “I am so mad that they’re not up for this game… but I’m not surprised.” Safe to say this #MUFC isn’t happy with David De Gea & Paul Pogba ? pic.twitter.com/3C0UXArh81 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 16, 2019

When the presenter reminds Margaret that De Gea was actually seen as having to go off injured whilst playing for Spain, she still wasn’t having any of it!

Quite how a football fan really believes two top players like this would attempt to fake their way out of a game, let alone actually get away with it, is beyond us, but there you go.