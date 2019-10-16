Menu

“Finished club” – Manchester United receive even more bad news ahead of Liverpool clash and these fans are absolutely loving it

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and David de Gea are reportedly set to miss this weekend’s big game against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are back in action as club football returns following the international break, but Man Utd have received this huge blow ahead of the game.

According to Sky Sports in the tweet below, Pogba and De Gea won’t be able to make it back to help United try to get back to winning ways after their awful recent slump.

Unsurprisingly, almost everyone now seems to be relishing United’s misery as Liverpool fans and neutrals alike respond to the news by mocking the Red Devils.

United were the dominant force in the Premier League for so long under Sir Alex Ferguson and have gone badly backwards since he retired in 2013.

Paul Pogba is injured for Manchester United’s game against Liverpool

David de Gea is also set to miss the Liverpool game through injury

On paper, this weekend’s game now looks to have the makings of a massacre as LFC will be big favourites to win – and win comfortably against a Man Utd side without important players and going into the game totally off form and unconfident in basically every area of the pitch.

Here’s some reaction to the big news…

