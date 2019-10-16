Manchester United are amongst the European giants that could attempt to hijack Real Madrid’s move for one of their long-standing superstar targets.

According to Marca, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is “obsessed” with the idea of signing superstar forward Kylian Mbappe for Los Blancos.

The report highlights that the Spanish giants are planning a charm offensive to land the forward in the summer of 2021, the ace will just have one year left on his contract at this time.

Los Blancos are planning to use the same method that landed them the signings of Chelsea superstars Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard in the last year.

With Don Balon reporting that the superstar’s signature could cost as much as €300m, it seems like a smart idea for Madrid to hold on for a year before planning to sign Mbappe.

Madrid’s hopes of signing the Frenchman will be boosted given recent developments around Mbappe’s future.

The Daily Mail’s column has revealed that the forward is unsettled in Paris, following transfer interest from Los Blancos and Premier League champions Manchester City.

Diario Gol have also reported that the 20-year-old has rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s latest offer of a contract extension.

Marca suggest that Madrid could lose out on the attacker’s signature to some of their rivals. It’s reported that Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have the means to sign Mbappe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in desperate need of bolstering their attack and Mbappe is the perfect figure to help the Red Devils get back to the top.

Mbappe has 89 goals in just over 150 career appearances, this is amazing for a player of his age. The Frenchman seems as though the most likely candidate to take over from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the coming years.

With Mbappe undoubtedly targeting Ballon d’Or credentials, it would be wise for the youngster to move to a more competitive league where he’ll hope to continue his free-scoring.

United would instantly be back into contention for the Premier League and Champions League if they could somehow arrange a deal for the World Cup winner.

It’s worth noting that this potentially game-changing transfer is likely to be reliant on the Manchester outfit getting themselves back into the top four in the next year.

We doubt Mbappe would join a team that isn’t in the Champions League.