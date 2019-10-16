Manchester United are considering loaning out some of their most exciting youngsters in the January transfer window, would this be a good move by the side?

In an interview with Manchester United’s official website, player performance manager Les Parry has revealed that exciting youngster Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner could be loaned out in January.

Parry revealed that the exciting young trio could have left Old Trafford on loan this summer but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to assess the aces on the club’s pre-season tour.

The youngsters have been in and around first-team action this season.

Here’s what Parry had to say on the trio:

“There will be lots of hard work, as part of what Nicky Butt puts together as the plan for everybody. We’ll plan it out and we’ve identified four or five who might be going out in January. Obviously, our first-team manager has a say.”

“Three lads could have possibly gone on loan – Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner – but he wanted to keep them here and have a look at them on tour. So a decision will be made, no doubt, for January as well. Hopefully, all three will be in the first team and not going anywhere.”

United’s talents could certainly develop if they were to leave on loan in the January transfer window, we’d imagine that Championship clubs would be lining up to take the youngster on short-term deals.

Whilst loan moves can develop the aces to be more ready for first-team football, it can equally show that they’re not up to scratch to perform at United’s level.

The Manchester outfit will have to carefully consider their options with each of Gomes, Chong and Garner. The resulting decision could have a massive impact on their careers at Old Trafford.