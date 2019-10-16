Photo: Bulgarian legend breaks down in tears during TV coverage of disgusting fan behaviour vs England

We all know what happened during the England vs Bulgaria game earlier in the week. Despite spending the build up saying there was no racism problem, the game was stopped a couple of times and the home fans disgraced themselves.

Thankfully it does seem like the general feeling in Bulgaria is they know how horrific this behaviour was. That was completely summed up by Bulgaria and Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov breaking down in tears while working as a TV pundit during the game:

Bulgarian football legend Hristo Stoichkov, who now works as a TV pundit in the US, broke into tears while commenting on the racist incidents during #BULENG pic.twitter.com/LNDJa44RiL — mshumanov (@shumansko) October 16, 2019

It must be noted that Stoichkov does have some history of being accused of racist abuse so it may be a bit hypocritical, but that doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

Hopefully the authorities actually do something about it this time.