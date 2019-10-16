Menu

Photo: Sergio Aguero involved in car accident ahead of Man City training

Manchester City
Posted by

This is starting to become an increasingly worrying trend. We saw a recent incident in Glasgow where Jermaine Defoe was involved in a nasty looking car accident, now it looks like Sergio Aguero has had one too.

Fortunately there doesn’t seem to be any suggestion that the player is badly hurt. The car certainly looks a bit mangled on the front, but it’s a big looking vehicle so hopefully the Argentine was well protected:

That Mirror report does suggest the player was able to get to training and actually take part, so he must be okay, but it’s still a worrying thing to see.

More Stories Sergio Aguero