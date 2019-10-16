Tottenham legend Clive Allen has moved to ease fears about the club potentially losing manager Mauricio Pochettino amid links with Manchester United.

The Argentine has become regarded as one of the finest coaches in world football in his time at Spurs, having turned the north London side into regulars in the Champions League and even guiding them to their first ever final in the competition last season.

There has long been talk that Pochettino could move on to a bigger club, and Man Utd are one who perhaps look in need of a change right now as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks out of his depth in the job.

The Sun have claimed that some Tottenham players expect Pochettino will quit for Old Trafford if the opportunity comes along, but Allen can’t see it happening any time soon.

“I don’t think they’ll lose him. Not in the immediate future, certainly. Mauricio and Daniel Levy have a good relationship and that will continue, I feel,” he told the Daily Star.

“His frustration is that they didn’t win the Champions League and he’s had to start again. But he can do that. He’s capable.

“He’s had five magnificent years there. Champions League qualification each year, then to go to the final, that’s massive progress.

“But there comes a time when it has to move forwards with new players. There’s been a hangover from the final and how it’s affected the group. I’m sure come January they will add to the squad.”

Spurs fans will certainly hope Allen is right after all Pochettino has done for the club since he joined, even if some may also be starting to question if he’s taken this team as far as he can.