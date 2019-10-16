Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing PSG’s Julian Draxler as an alternative for Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has been linked to Los Blancos for a while with Don Balon claiming that he was prepared to force a transfer to the Bernabeu provided Manchester United’s performances don’t improve.

However, another report from the Spanish sports magazine suggests that Real Madrid could sign Draxler in January as it looks like Pogba won’t leave Old Trafford in the winter. It’s also understood that PSG are eager to let go of the German international and recoup the €40 million they spent to sign him from Wolfsburg in 2017.

Draxler has made 120 appearances for the Parisians since joining them, scoring 20 goals and providing 25 assists. This season, the 26-year-old started in PSG’s first two Ligue 1 matches before a foot injury put him on the sidelines.

Draxler is a fine player and he could be a fine addition to Real Madrid’s squad. Moreover, he could come at a much lower price than Pogba.