Real Madrid will reportedly make an attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old French international has already established himself as one of the world’s best footballers thanks to his sensational performances in the past couple of years. Last season, Mbappe netted 39 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 matches across all competitions as PSG won the Ligue 1.

In 2019/20, the Frenchman has scored and assisted twice in six matches so far. Mbappe’s appearances this season have been limited due to injuries but we can all expect him to be the same lethal man upfront once he returns to full fitness.

MARCA claim that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is eager to sign the 20-year-old and will make a move for him in the summer of 2021. Mbappe’s current contract at PSG expires in 2022 and according to Diario Gol, he has rejected a new deal that the club offered him.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a footballer of the 20-year-old’s stature play at Real Madrid. However, PSG are tough negotiators and are bound to demand a massive transfer fee for Mbappe. Don Balon claimed some days back that Mbappe would cost €300 million.