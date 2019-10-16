REVEALED : First time EVER in Premier League history Liverpool have been odds on to beat Manchester Utd at Old Trafford

The Premier League is back on Saturday but we have to wait until Sunday for Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford as its been revealed that Liverpool are the shortest price they’ve ever been to beat Manchester United.

In research undertaken by whataretheodds.co.uk, Liverpool’s odds of 4/5 to win the match is actually the shortest price they’ve ever been in the history of the Premier League, dating back 28 years to the start of the League in 1992.

That means if you were to place a £10 bet on Liverpool to win you would only receive £8 as winnings (plus your initial stake)

It goes to show how far ahead of the chasing pack Liverpool are at the moment, in terms of quality and squad strength in depth, with Jurgen Klopp’s side already 15 points clear of their rivals, and looking to make it nine wins out of nine in the Premier League so far this season.

Things have just not clicked for the Old Trafford club so far this season, who have seen a side decimated by injuries, revealing a threadbare squad which at this moment in time looks inadequate at this level.

Much of the attention and source of goals has turned to Marcus Rashford and Daniel James, two players who are still only 21, and have the burden of leading the line for Utd – The club were also dealt a further blow following goalkeeper David De Gea’s injury playing for Spain midweek.

A loss for United on Sunday could even see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side move into the bottom three of the Premier League table, depending on Saturday’s results as the pressure on the home manager would be turned up a notch.

The Norwegian is now as short as 7/2 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post, while Manchester Utd are as short as 50/1 in places to be relegated this season, an almost unthinkable price considering the Red Devils were 2000/1 at the start of the season.

Things can only get better for United, and a win on Sunday would certainly lift confidence levels – however this looks highly unlikely at the moment with Liverpool much fancied to continue their winning run at the expense of their bitter rivals.