Real Madrid consider transfer swoop for €80million star as Gareth Bale remains set on Bernabeu exit

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer scope for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry after his superb recent form.

The Germany international looks a world class talent now after an initially difficult start to his career at Arsenal and in a loan spell at West Brom.

Having recently scored four goals in a thumping 7-2 away win at Tottenham for Bayern in the Champions League, Gnabry is really showing what he can do on the biggest stage and looks like he could do a job in this Madrid side.

Don Balon note that Real president Florentino Perez is interested in Gnabry, which makes sense as summer signing Eden Hazard struggles.

The report also notes that Gareth Bale remains determined to leave the club soon, so there’s surely room for Gnabry to replace the Welshman if he does move on.

The 24-year-old has pace, skill and an eye for goal and will surely only get better in years to come.

Don Balon claim he won’t come cheap, however, with Bayern setting an asking price of around €80million for their in-form attacker.