It’s hard to think of the last time a Man United team looked so toothless up front. Unless they get a penalty it’s difficult to see where the next goal is going to come from.

There’s a chance that Marcus Rashford’s strike for England against Bulgaria will see him come back full of confidence but it’s hard to see him transforming the attack. At least one attacking signing in January looks inevitable, and it appears that one could be quite far down the line already.

United have been linked with Mario Mandzukic for a while now, he’s a totally different type of player to the other strikers in the squad and at least has some experience.

The Mirror has reported on some comments in the Italian media that suggest the Croatian could be on the way to Old Trafford when the window opens again. They confirm that the Juventus Sporting Director is set for talks with the player and would be willing to let him leave if he wants to move.

They also confirm they agreed to sell him to a club in Qatar but the move didn’t go through. He hasn’t played at all this season so you have to feel it makes sense to let him leave.

He’s 33 so there’s no way he can be considered a long term option for Solskjaer, but the move could make some sense. His style would attract the attention of the opposition defenders and make space for others. He’s also scored more than 200 career goals so you have to think he would get a few goals.

It might not be the most exciting signing for United fans, but it certainly looks like it’s going to happen.