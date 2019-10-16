Menu

Video: Solskjaer looks a broken shell of a man as he confirms Pogba and De Gea injuries for Man Utd vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer genuinely looked a broken shell of a man as he confirmed Paul Pogba and David de Gea would be out injured for this weekend’s game against Liverpool.

It’s been a dire start to the 2019/20 season for the Red Devils, with Solskjaer’s future now looking increasingly in doubt as he badly struggles to lift his struggling side.

The Norwegian certainly looks like a man who knows nothing is going his way right now, as he looks totally despondent discussing the Pogba and De Gea news.

United will now be hoping they can spring a shock on their rivals this weekend but it’ll be an even harder task with these two key players missing from the team.

More Stories David de Gea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba