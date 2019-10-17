Arsenal have been paired with two targets, with Daniel Podence and Lucas Vazquez linked with a move to north London next year.

It’s been a decent start to the campaign for Unai Emery’s men, as they sit in third place in the Premier League table after eight games with 15 points.

That still leaves them nine adrift of leaders Liverpool, but ultimately the first priority for the Gunners is to secure a top-four finish and get back into the Champions League.

Unai Emery appears to have added key pieces over the summer, but reinforcements could be targeted next year as speculation is linking Arsenal with more signings.

As noted by The Mirror, Podence is on Arsenal’s radar although it’s added that Olympiacos could demand around £21.5m for their winger.

Meanwhile, £13m-rated Vazquez is another option as per the report above, but ultimately the Gunners face competition for both and so it remains to be seen if they can get themselves to the front of the queue if they do indeed intend on swooping.

The Mirror make a very important point though, as with the signing of Nicolas Pepe this past summer coupled with the development of youngsters who can play in the wide positions, it has to be questioned whether or not it would a sensible idea from Arsenal and Emery to spend more money in that department.

Arsenal have scored 13 goals in eight league games so far this season, which suggests that they don’t have too many problems in attack, particularly considering that Alexandre Lacazette has been struggling with injuries and so they’ve been clinical even without him.

In contrast, they’ve already conceded 11 goals this year in those eight outings, and after shipping 51 in 38 league games last season to have the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, it’s the defence where Emery needs to focus his attention.

Arsenal have an exciting attack with plenty of quality and depth, but the key to their success now is surely finding a balance rather than adding more attacking players.