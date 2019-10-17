AC Milan transfer news: Budget concerns lead to six names being linked with an exit

There is reportedly some concern at AC Milan ahead of the January transfer window as the Italian giants could be forced into a sale to help balance the books.

As noted by Goal Italy, the Rossoneri recorded a €155.9m loss in their last year of accounts, which in turn is a concerning set of numbers as they look to put their troubles with FFP behind them.

While there will undoubtedly be work being done behind the scenes on increasing revenue and cutting costs where possible, it has been suggested that the simplest and most effective way to help balance the books could be one high-profile sale in January.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, one of Suso or Gianluigi Donnarumma are the top options to offload in terms of their value and potential transfer fees, especially given neither cost Milan anything initially with Suso arriving on a free transfer while Donnarumma came through the youth ranks.

However, it’s added that there might be issues in terms of genuine interest and acceptable offers for the pair, which in turn has led to Lucas Paqueta, Alessio Romagnoli, Franck Kessie and Krzysztof Piatek being specifically mentioned in the report as possible alternatives to reach the same objective.

In an ideal world, Milan will want to keep that group of players given their importance to the team, but ultimately if they can’t find buyers for their preferred stars who they want to offload, then perhaps they will be forced into a difficult decision on a sale elsewhere.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, and whether or not the Milan hierarchy have a plan in place to avoid having to make any sacrifice altogether in January as they continue to chase Champions League qualification this season.