Man Utd have reportedly suffered a transfer blow as rumoured target Mario Mandzukic could be heading towards a move to AC Milan instead.

As noted by The Sun, the Red Devils have been linked with a swoop for the Croatian stalwart in January with a £10m bid touted, although his wages could be a stumbling block.

It’s a signing that is undoubtedly needed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given his lack of quality and options in attack, which in turn has resulted in his side scoring just nine goals in eight Premier League games.

Mandzukic would bring a different dynamic and goalscoring threat to the Man Utd squad, but it sounds as though they could be at risk of seeing him move elsewhere instead.

According to Goal Italy, via the paper edition of Il Giornale, the veteran forward is said to have an agreement with AC Milan and that Juventus would be happy to give their approval of the move to their Serie A rivals over Inter, who are also linked with an interest.

It remains to be seen if that touted move gathers strength in the coming weeks, but it will be a blow for Man Utd if they see Mandzukic prioritise a stay in Italy over a switch to Old Trafford, as that could force them to look elsewhere and try to find an experienced striker capable of improving their current attack.

One thing that is certain is that the 33-year-old needs to find a solution as having been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri so far this season, he’ll want more playing time elsewhere as he enters the latter stages of his career.

While he has yet to play a single minute in Serie A, Mandzukic wasn’t included in Juve’s squad for the Champions League, and so having slipped so far down the pecking order in Turin, a move elsewhere in January is seemingly inevitable but time will tell if it’s Man Utd who snap him up or not.